Hamster, the company behind Arcade Archives, has announced it will be releasing the 1995 competitive sports game Mach Breakers: Numan Athletics 2, later this week, on Thursday, September 3rd.

The game is the sequel to Namco's 1993 title Numan Athletics, which was similarly reissued on Arcade Archives for PS4 and Nintendo Switch back in April of last year, and sees players take control of one of 7 mutants named "Numans" who must compete in a range of superhuman sporting events.

Developed for the Namco's NB-2 hardware, it was one of two titles built for the arcade system, with the other being the weapon-based fighting game The Outfoxies, which has yet to be released via Arcade Archives.

According to the official Arcade Archives website, Mach Breakers: Numan Athletics 2 will be released on PS4 and Nintendo Switch ($14.99) and Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 ($16.99). To justify this added cost for the next-gen versions, the Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 edition will introduces a new feature, "TIME ATTACK MODE," which will not available on PS4 and Switch. This is a mode that tests how quickly you can complete the game.

Here's a description from the developer:

"MACH BREAKERS" is a sports game released by NAMCO LIMITED (current Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.) in 1995. The superhuman sports series continues with this sequel to “Numan Athletics”! Now featuring 7 athletes and 12 kinds of events, the action is even more intense.

Break the sound barrier and shatter expectations!"

Here's some footage of the game in action: