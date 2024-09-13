Update #3 [Fri 13th Sep, 2024 11:35 BST]: Edia's 'Tenshi No Uta Collection' was released yesterday on the Nintendo Switch eShop in Japan, as planned.

As stated below, this new compilation release is the latest in the company's ongoing Telenet Revive series and contains the first two Tenshi no Uta games — Tenshi no Uta and Tenshi no Uta II: Choice of the Fallen Angel. It was crowdfunded earlier this year on the Japanese website Makuake, where it raised 11,979,600 yen, and is now available to purchase for 5,280 yen from the Japanese eShop.

Notably, the third game in the series Tenshi no Uta: Shiroki Tsubasa no Inori (Angel's Poem: Prayer of the White Wings) was also included as a stretch goal in the campaign, but is still being worked on, according to a recent update post, and will be released separately in the future.

Sadly, there's no news on whether the game will ever be offered in the West and currently, it only features Japanese language options. So, all we can do at the moment is cross our fingers and hope that someone picks up the rights.

Update #2 [Wed 29th May, 2024 16:00 BST]: Tenshi no Uta Collection will launch on Switch on September 12th in Japan, and will cost 5,280 yen (thanks, Gematsu).

A special edition will also be available for 14,080 yen, which comes with a soundtrack CD and memorial fan book.

Update #1 [Thu 18th Apr, 2024 14:00 BST]: More information has been revealed about Edia's recently announced Tenshi no Uta revival, courtesy of 4Gamer.

According to a recent news article on the Japanese gaming website, Edia is planning to port versions of the first two games in the series — Tenshi no Uta and Tenshi no Uta II: Choice of the Fallen Angel — to the Nintendo Switch.



The developer has also announced that it intends to crowdfund the project on the Japanese website Makuake, though a campaign page is not yet live.

Original Story [Thu 11th Apr, 2024 12:00 BST]: The Japanese developer and publisher Edia has revealed that it is now working on a revival project based on Telenet Japan's Celtic-inspired RPG series Tenshi no Uta (thanks Gosokkyu!).

Tenshi no Uta (sometimes translated to "Song of the Angel" or "Angel's Poem") was one of the launch titles for the PC-Engine Super CD-ROM², being released way back in 1991 in Japan.

It focuses on the story of a young warrior named Kearu who witnesses a young girl named Krea get kidnapped by demonic forces, and must then set out on an epic quest to rescue her.

A sequel called Tenshi no Uta II: Datenshi no Sentaku (Angel's Poem: Choice of the Fallen Angel) was later launched for the PC-Engine Super CD-ROM² in 1993, while a third game for the Super Famicom named Tenshi no Uta: Shiroki Tsubasa no Inori (Angel's Poem: Prayer of the White Wings) came out in 1994. All three titles were later made available on Windows through the Project EGG service in Japan.





A New Project COMING SOON



April 11, 2024

It wasn't exactly stated what shape this revival would take, but judging from Edia's previous work on compilations such as the Telenet Shooting Collection, Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection (I-III), and the Cosmic Fantasy Collection, we imagine that it is a safe bet to expect something similar here.

You can check out the website for the new project here, but admittedly there's not much to see at the moment besides a piece of key art from the Tenshi no Uta character/monster designer Hiroshi Fuji. Edia has yet to announce whether this will be released in the West, similar to its other collections, but we'll keep an eye out for any updates.