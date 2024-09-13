If you happened to have played Team17's top-down racer ATR: All Terrain Racing for the Commodore Amiga or Amiga CD32, then you may be excited to hear that its original programmer Jamie Woodhouse (known online as @mrqwak) is currently working on a similar title for mobile devices, called Retro Racing 2.

The game is a sequel to the original Retro Racing, which was a title released for iOS back in 2012 that received average to positive reviews from publications like Pocket Gamer, AppSpy, and Touch Arcade, and currently holds a 5-star rating on the App Store.

It is essentially a top-down racer, similar to ATR, with the goal being to navigate around courses collecting power-ups, avoiding hazards, and unlocking shortcuts in the hopes of earning a decent enough position to advance to the next race. The original Retro Racing notably featured 2-player split-screen multiplayer and it seems like for this next entry, Woodhouse has gone a step further incorporating a 4-player split-screen co-op mode that can be played with a single iPad.

Here's a full list of features (provided by the developer):

Classic 2D Top-Down Racing : Enjoy the simplicity and thrill of retro-style racing with modern enhancements.

: Enjoy the simplicity and thrill of retro-style racing with modern enhancements. Cars : Choose from a variety of cars, each with distinct speed, handling, and acceleration attributes to suit your racing style and track.

: Choose from a variety of cars, each with distinct speed, handling, and acceleration attributes to suit your racing style and track. Power-Ups : Collect power-ups scattered across the tracks to boost your car’s performance and gain an edge over your rivals.

: Collect power-ups scattered across the tracks to boost your car’s performance and gain an edge over your rivals. Level Packs : Race through various challenging environments including: Practice : Hone your skills and master the tracks before taking on tougher challenges. Circuits : Traditional racing tracks for a pure, competitive experience. Snow : Slippery and unpredictable tracks to test your control. Sand : Tight sandy tracks that require careful handling and quick reflexes to avoid sliding off course.

: Race through various challenging environments including: Split-Screen Multiplayer : Compete with up to 4 players in split-screen mode and quadruple the fun!

: Compete with up to 4 players in split-screen mode and quadruple the fun! Leaderboards: Climb to the top of the leaderboard, showcasing your racing prowess and achieving the ultimate bragging rights

If this sounds like something you'd want to check out, the game is currently available to pre-order now ahead of its release on September 24th. An Android release is also planned, but "needs a little work" before it is ready for launch including fixes for some "minor technical stuff and also Google Play integration".