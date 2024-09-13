Capcom's Captain Commando comes from the company's golden era of arcade fighters and ranks alongside Final Fight and Cadillacs And Dinosaurs when it comes to belt-scrolling brilliance.

If you're a fan of the game like we are here at Time Extension, then you'll be pleased to learn that Chinese company 52 Toys is reissuing a series of 3.75-inch figures of the game's four playable characters: Captain Commando, Mack the Knife, Baby Head and Ginzu.

Each figure comes with accessories, and they're all fully posable – making them the perfect desk buddies.

Released in arcades in 1991, Captain Commando was designed by Akira Yasuda and Junichi Ohno, with Yasuda providing artwork. It was later ported to the SNES and PS1, and has been included in more than one of Capcom's retro collections, with one of the more recent being Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.