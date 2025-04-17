Nihon Falcom's 1990 dungeon crawler Dinosaur is the next game to join the EGGCONSOLE series on Nintendo Switch, we can reveal (thanks, @gamesasylum).

Released on the PC-88, PC-98 and FM Towns (the version we're getting on Switch is an emulation of the PC-88 version), Dinosaur doesn't feature any dinosaurs (confusingly) but is notable for being directed by Kazunari Tomi, who, according to Hardcore Gaming 101, would establish Studio Alex (Lunar) shortly afterwards.

According to the official description, Dinosaur "captivates players with its distinct atmosphere. But its gameplay mechanics are just as noteworthy. One of the defining features of this game is the use of "Techniques," which consume TP (Technical Points) to activate various special abilities. These abilities, including sword skills, magic, and songs, are learned through experience in their respective fields. The more they are used, the more they improve—making for a highly immersive and realistic progression system."

There's also a mechanic called "Technique Transmission" which allows party members to share skills with one another. "Rather than relying on unfair tricks, the game offers carefully designed maps tailored to each scene, creating a serious and immersive RPG experience. For those who enjoy deep, well-structured RPGs, this is a highly recommended title," continues the PR pitch.

As ever, don't expect an English localisation with this game; all of the in-game text is in Japanese, although the menus and "How to play" screens are in English.