Masayuki Kato, the founder of the legendary Japanese developer Nihon Falcom, has passed away aged 78, the company has announced.

Kato originally started Nihon Falcom in 1981, after dreaming of starting his own computer shop and making his own games. He chose the name for the company as both play on the word "Falcon" and as a reference to the Millenium Falcon from Star Wars, adding Nihon to the front as he believed the title was missing something.

Over the next couple of decades, he would go on to serve an important role as the company's president as it became an influential player in the world of video games, creating landmark RPG and action-RPG series like Ys, Dragon Slayer, Xanadu, Sorcerian, and The Legend of Heroes.





The founder of Nihon Falcom, Masayuki Kato, passed away on December 15, 2024 at the age of 78.

In 2001, he stepped down from the role and was replaced as president by Shinji Yamazaki, who was later succeeded himself in 2007 by the current president Toshihiro Kondo.

Kato continued to serve as the Chairman of the board of directors, however, until December 15th, 2024, which is the same date that he passed away.

Nihon Falcom has stated that a wake and funeral will take place for next of kin only and that the company is unable to accept flowers, offerings, incense, and telegrams of condolence at this moment in time.

Our thoughts are with Kato's friends and family.