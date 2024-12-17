Hooking up your beloved retro gaming hardware to a modern-day TV isn't always a straightforward process, given the dazzling array of different AV options over the past few decades.

While many people now make use of upscalers like the RetroTink 4K and OSSC, there's still the issue of connecting the device physically to the analog video signals from vintage hardware – and if you have multiple machines set in your gaming den, it can quickly become a frustrating process. Likewise, if you're using an old-school CRT, you might only have one display due to space concerns, and constantly reaching around the back to swap out inputs isn't much fun.

That's where the Scalable Video Switch comes in. It's a "fully customizable, user-upgradable analog video switching solution" which supports "up to 32 input modules and up to 6 output modules in any combination of SCART, Component, VGA, and Composite/S-Video." Optical digital audio is also supported via optional Toslink upgrade modules.

Designed to integrate with the RetroTink 4k – which permits smooth profile changes on a per-input basis – the Scalable Video Switch is so streamlined you won't even have to use your remote control when moving between systems. It also supports IR blaster functions to control other scalers.

The system comprises a Scalable Video Switch Control Module and remote, which cost $50 together. Input and output modules cost around $30 each, on average. You can, therefore, build the perfect video switcher based on your exact needs. If you've got a host of consoles with RGB SCART, you can just buy multiple modules for that purpose. If you own some systems with S-Video or VGA, you can add those in.

"The combination of modules that you choose is entirely up to you, but you must keep in mind that to have a successful SVS build, you must have one Control Module, at least one Input Module, and at least one Output Module," says the official site. "Any less than this, and it will be impossible to build a functional switch."

If you sounds like it's up your street, then you can register your interest here.