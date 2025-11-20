The arcade market may be a shadow of its former self, but that doesn't mean its most distinguished veterans aren't still plugging away with new cabinets and titles.

Sega Amusements has just revealed that it is updating its Daytona Championship USA arcade title with a new "motion" version, evoking the "taikan" ("body sensation") craze that Sega spearheaded in the '80s with games like Hang-On, Space Harrier, and After Burner.

Here's what Sega Amusements has to say about the new model:

"Daytona Championship USA Motion Edition makes its world debut in a striking new motion cabinet. Featuring a custom air-ride system engineered for reliability, every twist, turn, and bump delivers an adrenaline-fueled rush. Its race car cabinet, chrome accents, chequered flag header, vivid lighting, and iconic Hornet High Class livery make it a show-stopper on any arcade floor."

As spotted by Arcade Heroes, this isn't an all-new cabinet – Sega Amusements previously used it in Apex Rebels, a racing title it co-produced with 3MindWave.

Daytona Championship USA (also known as Daytona 3 Championship USA) is the 2017 successor to Daytona USA (1994) and Daytona USA 2: Battle on the Edge (1998), and was mainly developed in the UK.

The Daytona series also includes Daytona USA: Championship Circuit Edition (Saturn, 1996) and Daytona USA 2001 (Dreamcast, 2000).