Daytona USA is one of the most recognisable arcade games of all time, and has been a success all over the world – but a cabinet in Australia has been gaining attention for a slightly different reason than normal.

As reported by Kotaku, Western Australia police carried out a bust of a gang member on July 28th in Lansdale near Perth, stumbling across a host of arcade machines – one of which, the aforementioned Daytona USA, contained $400,000 and a Colt handgun, as well as ammo.

"Whether the firearms are used to commit offences, or used to cause fear to victims who may be targeted, the risk of a person being seriously injured or killed in a confrontation increases when a firearm is present," said WA Police Commander of State Crime Gordon Fairman. "We have seen the reckless disregard for community safety shown by outlaw motorcycle gang members, so we know the removal of these firearms from the hands of gang members has made our community safer."

Daytona USA was ported to the Sega Saturn soon after release and would go head-to-head with Namco's Ridge Racer in both arcades and the home. Arcade sequels followed, and the game was also ported to PS3 and Xbox 360 as a digital download.