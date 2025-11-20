The creative director behind one of the year's breakout RPG hits has called for the cult Xbox 360 title Lost Odyssey to make a comeback.

Speaking to Eurogamer, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 creative director Guillaume Broche heaped praise on Mistwalker's 2007 JRPG, even going as far as to claim it was "the last grand turn-based RPG adventure with realistic graphics."

He adds that "its themes were very heavy and very well handled - it's the last game that made me cry."

One of the Xbox 360's most critical Japanese-developed exclusives, Lost Odyssey was written by Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi and Japanese author Kiyoshi Shigematsu, and deals with some of the same themes that are explored in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

It also received quite a lukewarm reception at launch, but has since become something of a cult classic, as Broche explains:

"It became a cult classic because few people played it, as it was available only on Xbox 360 while its core audience was probably more used to PlayStation consoles. But that core audience who did play it loved it. The critical reception at the time was very unfair in my opinion, as the game was criticised for being 'old school' at a time where it felt like every game that was not an open world was viewed as 'old school' by the western press. I didn't share that opinion at all and its linear structure, coupled with a world map, an amazing story, and fantastic music, made it one of the best games of its kind."

Broche concludes by demanding "justice for Lost Odyssey," and calls for Microsoft to "remaster it now so more people can play it, please."