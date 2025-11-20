If you've ever wondered why the N64 classic Banjo-Tooie features so many first-person segments, then the latest issue of Retro Gamer (thanks, Games Radar) has the answer.

The magazine has been speaking with former Rare developer Chris Sutherland about the making of the classic 3D platformer, and he's revealed that another N64 smash-hit had a sizeable influence on its production:

"There were four or five of us on the Banjo team that would play GoldenEye, probably every lunchtime for a couple of years, so that was a strong influence on Banjo-Tooie. Then I think [director] Gregg Mayles always wanted to have Banjo and Kazooie separate and then join up. It just felt like the next logical step. Once we split the characters apart suddenly your moveset was reduced, so you couldn't do all the things you could do before. It was another way to give you a different set of moves. Then there were missions built around that."

Sutherland is now at Playtonic Games and has been involved with the production of the Yooka-Laylee series, often considered to be the spiritual successor to Banjo-Kazooie, which also features games on GBA and Xbox 360.

The first Yooka-Laylee outing has just been remastered for modern systems.