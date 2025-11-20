Earlier this week, G-Mode announced it would be reissuing another rare mobile spin-off to Atlus's 2004 tactical RPG, Stella Deus, as a G-MODE Archives+ title for Nintendo Switch and PC (thanks Gematsu!).

Stella Deus: Time of Alchemy was originally released in 2007 for i-Mode compatible feature phones (mobile phones with limited functionality that predate modern smartphones).

It is the follow-up to 2006's Stella Deus: The Spirit of Darkness, which G-Mode reissued back in September, and, much like its predecessor, once again focuses on a world embroiled in a bitter religious war, where a strange mist called Miasma has also begun destroying everything it comes into contact with.

Within this setting, players will take control of a group of heroes who must embark on an adventure to heal the dying land, with the gameplay being divided between visual-novel-style story segments and tactical battles played out on an isometric grid using Action Points.

Here's a list of features:

Tactical battles using an Action Point (AP) system.

Effective Zone (EZ) system enables powerful team attacks when allies and enemies are within range.

Unique skills and combo attacks for each character.

Character strengthening with Class Change.

Craft powerful gear through item synthesis.

50 stages of strategic gameplay.

An original scenario set in the Stella Deus world.

Despite being a follow-up to The Spirit of Darkness, Time of Alchemy is described by G-Mode to be an entirely standalone game, meaning that you won't have had to play the other game in the series to get something out of it.

It releases on Nintendo Switch today in Japan (November 20th), with the PC (Steam) release being planned for December 4th. Much like Spirit of Darkness, the Steam version will be released worldwide, but sadly won't feature English language options, meaning your interest may vary.

Nevertheless, if you still want to check it out, you can wishlist the game here.