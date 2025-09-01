G-Mode, the popular Japanese video game company that specializes in releasing classic mobile games, has announced that its next release will be a Keitai-exclusive spin-off to Atlus's 2004 PS2 title Stella Deus: The Gate of Eternity that was previously considered to be lost to time.

Stella Deus: The Black Gate was originally released in 2006, two years after the PS2 original, and was made available for i-Mode, Softbank, and EZ Web-compatible phones via digital services that are no longer active as of 2025.

In addition to that, it has also never been publicly preserved anywhere online — at least to our knowledge — meaning there's previously been no easy way for players to get their hands on a copy (legitimately or otherwise), except through coming into possession of a flip phone that already has the game pre-installed.

Last week, however, G-Mode officially revealed that it has been quietly working on a new version of the game for Nintendo Switch and Steam, which it will release later this month in Japan.

According to this announcement, the Nintendo Switch version is scheduled to launch later this week on Thursday, September 4th. Meanwhile, the Steam launch is due out within the next two weeks, on September 18th.

Much like the PS2 title, Stella Deus: The Gate of Eternity, Stella Deus: The Black Gate is a tactical role-playing game, but features an original storyline that includes some familiar faces from the original game, as well as a focus on the “Cave of Trials,” a location from the original game initially designed for character training.

Here's a description of the game's story, provided by the developer:

"A white mist called Miasma — it reduces all it touches to nothing. A continent engulfed in its sea, a world burdened with the fate of inevitable ruin. A religion that embraces the end… Spirits that are bound to the laws of the world… And alchemy, born from harnessing their power. The protagonists continue their journey, seeking a way to heal a dying world. This is the story of that journey — a path we walked, uncertain but determined. A chapter from the road we took, and the moments that shaped us along the way."

Sadly, looking at the Steam page, English doesn't seem to be supported as an option, but if you want to pick it up regardless, it is available to wishlist on the storefront now. The Nintendo eShop listing is not yet available.