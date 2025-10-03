Update [ ]:

In a new social media post on Twitter/X, Ed Boon paid tribute to the Mortal Kombat and audio director Dan Forden, who recently retired from NetherRealm after 37 years in the game industry.

As Boon notes in his send-off to his friend and frequent collaborator, Forden may be best known to people as the "Toasty Guy" and for his role in contributing to one of the series's most humorous and iconic Easter Eggs. But that isn't all he should be remembered for.

Instead, he stresses the importance of Forden's contributions in establishing Mortal Kombat's core identity, creating an atmosphere with the series's audio "that played a major role in the feel and vibe of Mortal Kombat", from its music to the sound of the announcer, and the impact of moves as they connect with other fighters.





A significant part of the first… After an incredible 37 year career, on October 1st, Dan Forden (1/4 of the original Mortal Kombat team) began his well earned retirement. I cannot overstate the impact Dan has made on pinball, videogames, NetherRealm & especially Mortal Kombat.A significant part of the first… pic.twitter.com/LsGpoT3eGi October 14, 2025

The full message from Boon reads:

"After an incredible 37-year career, on October 1st, Dan Forden (1/4 of the original Mortal Kombat team) began his well-earned retirement. I cannot overstate the impact Dan has made on pinball, video games, NetherRealm & especially Mortal Kombat. A significant part of the first Mortal Kombat's identity was in its tone, mystique, and outrageous presentation. Remember the first time you saw & heard an uppercut? The explosive impact.. The announcer's wicked laugh.. The "DUN DUN DUN" before a fatality? Remember the amazing music that defined the atmosphere of the fighting arenas? That was all Dan. You may also know him as the (now infamous) 'Toasty Guy', but Dan's audio single-handedly created a literal atmosphere that played a major role in the feel and vibe of Mortal Kombat."

We wish Forden a happy retirement, and would like to join Boon in thanking the audio director for his incredible contributions to the series.

Original Story: The NetherRealm audio director Dan Forden made the announcement yesterday on Instagram that he has left the Mortal Kombat developer after more than a decade working at the studio (as spotted by PC Gamer!).

Forden is a figure who will likely be familiar to Mortal Kombat fans, even if you don't necessarily know him by name. He has worked as a sound designer and composer on a number of Mortal Kombat titles dating back to the original Midway arcade game, and was notably responsible for one of the series's most iconic Easter Eggs, which debuted in Mortal Kombat II. This saw Forden appear in the bottom right of the screen and yell "Toasty" (Not "Whoopsie" as some mistakenly believe) in a high-pitched voice whenever players land a devastating uppercut on their opponent.

Initially put in the game as an inside joke between the developers, this random Easter Egg was apparently based on something that Forden would say to Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon to taunt him while playing the Midway arcade game Super High Impact, with Boon eventually deciding to incorporate the phrase and Ford's face into the now-famous fighting game.

Subscribe to Time Extension on YouTube3.1k

Following its discovery, it was later embraced by the game's community and has since reappeared in other entries in the series, alongside inspiring similar Easter Eggs elsewhere, such as "Crispy" and "Frosty".

"Wednesday was my last day at Netherrealm," wrote Forden on Instagram, about his departure from the studio. "We made a lot of fun stuff over the years. I’m really proud of what we accomplished a well as how much fun we had making that stuff. There are so many smart, talented people there - look for more great things to emerge over the next several years."

It's not exactly clear right now where Forden is going, but he has revealed that his presence will still be felt at NetherRealm, thanks to a cheeky homage to the Easter Egg including his face, which is featured on a bathroom mirror at the studio.

In closing, he told his followers, "I wouldn’t have lasted 37 years in the industry if fans weren’t out there playing the games we made. Thanks to all of you for supporting what we’ve done. Live long and... Toasty!"