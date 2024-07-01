Shin Megami Tensei spin-off Giten Megami Tensei: Tokyo Mokushiroku is being translated into English.

Originally released on the NEC PC-9801 home computer in 1997 by Ascii, it was later ported to Windows PC in 1999. Neither version was released outside of Japan.

As the title suggests, the game has links with the mainline Shin Megami Tensei series and the manga Shin Megami Tensei: Tokyo Revelation.





The newest build is up. The game should now hopefully be fully playable on PC98. If softlocks persist, please let me know. Bug reports are always appreciated.pic.twitter.com/eUgUAHwtJf Giten update.The newest build is up. The game should now hopefully be fully playable on PC98. If softlocks persist, please let me know. Bug reports are always appreciated. https://t.co/vA1UrkmCod June 30, 2024

You can download the patch here.