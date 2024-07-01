The producer behind the upcoming Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has said he'd jump at the chance to work with series creator Hideo Kojima on future instalments.

Speaking in the latest episode of the 'Metal Gear – Production Hotline' YouTube series, Noriaki Okamura was asked about the chances of any of the original Metal Gear development team coming back to contribute to new entries in the million-selling franchise (thanks, Games Radar).

(It's worth noting that this is a rather loaded question, and it's clear that Kojima is the person being referenced here – Okamura himself admits that there are still some people at Konami who worked on the original Metal Gear Solid 3.)

Although he prefaced his reply with a note of caution, stating that it was "not my place to answer on behalf of anyone outside the company, or to guess how they might feel about it," Okamura admitted that he'd "like nothing better than to work with Mr. Kojima and the rest of the team again. If that could happen, that would be the dream."

Hideo Kojima parted ways with Konami in 2015, leaving under something of a cloud. However, there have been reports that the relationship between Kojima and his former employer have thawed recently, leading some people to hope that the two might work again in the near future.

Okamura adds that he is conscious of the fact that "people have moved on to new things and new commitments," and so neither he nor Konami can "take it for granted that everyone would work with us again, or let ourselves be completely dependent on them. I just don't think it's right for us to be the ones to make that kind of demand of anyone. So we’re working with the expectation that whatever we make, it's up to us, it's on our shoulders to do a good job."

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5, Windows and Xbox Series X/S this year.