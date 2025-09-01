This Collection Brings Over A Dozen Old Games For '80s Home Computers Straight To Your Xbox & PC

A new collection collecting together thirteen titles, originally released for the Commodore 64, Amstrad CPC, and ZX Spectrum, is scheduled to launch on Xbox Series X|S and PC (via the Microsoft Store) later this week.

Attic Archive is a brand new release from Pixel Games UK, and will let players explore a library of old games for the classic '80s machines, which have been reproduced via emulation. It also comes with various modern features that you would expect from a collection like this, including save states, a rewind mechanic, fully remappable controls, as well as horizontal scaling, and CRT filters.

The collection contains a fairly eclectic mix of titles, with the legendary Liverpool developer Imagine Software being behind some of the titles such as Ah Diddums, Arcadia, and B.C. Bill, while the other games appear to come from a variety of publishers such as Ocean Software, Artic Computing, Firebird, and Atlantis Software.

Here's the full list:

Ah Diddums (for C64 and ZX Spectrum) - Escape a dangerous toybox as a teddy bear

Arcadia (for C64 and ZX Spectrum) - Shoot down waves of deadly attackers

Armageddon (for C64 and ZX Spectrum) - Protect cities from falling missiles

B.C. Bill (for C64 and ZX Spectrum) - Experience life as a cartoon caveman

Gilligan's Gold (for C64, Amstrad CPC, and ZX Spectrum) - Gather gold in a hazardous mine

Mutant Monty (for C64, Amstrad CPC, and ZX Spectrum) - Make your way through surreal environments to find precious treasure

Mutant Monty and the Temple of Doom (for ZX Spectrum) - Delve the temple and grab artifacts

Mutants (for C64, Amstrad CPC, and ZX Spectrum) - Battle bizarre mutant strains to assemble a machine

N.O.M.A.D. (for C64, Amstrad CPC, and ZX Spectrum) - Control an advanced attack droid to destroy a criminal tyrant

Paws (for Amstrad CPC and ZX Spectrum) - Rescue your kittens from dangerous dogs

Superkid (for C64, Amstrad CPC, and ZX Spectrum) - Become a superhero and save the city

Skatin' USA (for C64, Amstrad CPC, and ZX Spectrum) - Save the city again, this time on a skateboard

Superkid in Space (for C64, Amstrad CPC, and ZX Spectrum) - Save the world from alien invasion

The release date is set for September 3rd, with the collection priced at £5.99 / $7.19 / €7.19.