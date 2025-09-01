Following the initial announcement back in mid-August that AYN was working on a follow-up to the Odin 2, the handheld manufacturer has begun sharing some more information about the upcoming device, including its design and some initial specs.

It all started last Friday when AYN released a new video on its YouTube channel entitled "AYN Odin 3 - A New Era Begins". In that video, which lasted around 30 seconds, AYN gave us our first proper look at the brand new Android-based handheld, which seemed to share a similar design to the AYN Odin 2 Portal.

It also teased that the device will feature Hall Effect LED joysticks, a Snapdragon Qualcomm chipset, active cooling, back triggers, and a rumble functionality, but stopped short of revealing any information about the screen size, the exact chipset that would be powering the device, its price, or its release date.

Earlier today, however, AYN has since gone on to fill in some of these blanks over on its Discord channel, publishing two new promotional images that revealed the handheld will feature an exclusive 6" 120Hz FHD AMOLED screen and an 8000mAh battery, and that it will make use of the Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform. This makes it the first ever gaming platform to take advantage of the new CPU.

Sadly, no release date was revealed alongside these other announcements, and we don't still know exactly how much it will cost, or if multiple configurations will be offered at release. But with AYN stepping up its promotion, it seems to be only a matter of time before all of that information becomes available.

We'll keep an eye open for any updates as they arrive, so stay tuned for more info in the near future.