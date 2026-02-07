@RealSunlitSpace's Star Fox CD is one of the most interesting upcoming adaptations of Nintendo's space combat classic, and adds in CD-quality music via MSU-1 chip support, as well as other neat additions to augment and enhance the experience.

The developer has now revealed that the game will also contain some fun little bonuses, with the most interesting being the addition of the iconic Hornet race car from Sega's Daytona USA.



Added Daytona mode!

The landmaster is swapped with the Hornet, and the BGM is replaced with one of the 4 songs from Daytona USA! We've been playing Daytona USA a lot lately, so we thought it'd be funny, lol.

The car replaces the Landmaster tank and is accompanied by one of four songs from Daytona USA.

"We've been playing Daytona USA a lot lately, so we thought it'd be funny," explains the developer.