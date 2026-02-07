When Capcom's Project Justice: Rival Schools 2 was released in Japan as Moero! Justice Gakuen, it came with a bonus board game – called 'Nekketsu Nikki' – which allowed you to create bespoke characters.

This was similar to the 'School Life' mode found in the PS1 port of the first Rival Schools, and, like that mode, it was removed from the Western release due to the translation workload.

Thankfully, translator Billymonks has just released a patch which allows you to play this mode in English.

pic.twitter.com/HkuH4xHSla billymonks just released the first iteration of their English translation patch of the "Nekketsu Nikki" mode in the Japanese version of Project Justice (Moero! Justice Gakuen) on the SEGA Dreamcast. https://t.co/dKh41iaezr February 4, 2026

"None of the textures have been edited, but almost all of the text in the Nekketsu Nikki mode has been translated," explains Billymonks. "A lot of text is also not translated because I couldn't find it. But the entire mode should be fully playable and understandable via context clues."

You can download the patch here.