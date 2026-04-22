A new "live platform" has launched which allows users to "host, stream, and share real-time Commodore 64 sessions with friends and spectators online."
C64-Live is a browser-based service built by C64-Cade creator Andrew Hayes. It allows you to "host a live C64 emulator session on a server, stream it to the browser, invite a second player, and let spectators watch and chat in real time."
Hayes claims C64-Live is different from other browser-based emulators because it is designed around the idea of a 'shared machine' – one player hosts and loads the game, and a second player can join that virtual machine. Spectators can also "tune in" instantly from the browser, with no setup required.
C64-Live also boasts online lobbies and allows for cartridge, disk, PRG and Snapshot loading.
Here's what Hayes had to say:
"C64-Live is about sharing the magic of the Commodore 64 with friends and fans around the world. Whether it's a quick game of International Karate or a deep dive into a classic RPG, I want to bring c64 Multiplayer to the masses - not just the classes!"