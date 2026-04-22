Ever since Argonaut returned to the world of video games via the Croc remaster, fans have been asking for other classic titles from the company's back catalogue to get the same treatment.

One such example is Buck Bumble, which Argonaut has cheekily been teasing on social media recently. Another is I-Ninja, a 2003 3D action title which has gone on to gain a cult following over the decades.

It was previously known that a sequel was in development prior to Argonaut closing its doors in 2004, but thanks to a mysterious donor and the brilliant folks at Games That Weren’t, we now have 20 seconds of footage to look at.

This "previously unseen clip" shows an underground cavern level. It's not much to go on, admittedly, but it does show how far the game's production had progressed before the plug was pulled.

It remains to be seen if a playable build of the game exists – and we're also patiently waiting on confirmation that Argonaut will be remastering the original game. Keep those fingers crossed.