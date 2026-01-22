Revived British studio Argonaut – famous for titles such as Starglider, Star Fox and Croc – has released a summary of its 2025 that includes goals and aims for the coming year, too.

The statement claims that several "exciting announcements" are on the way "over the coming months" and that one of them is happening "very soon".

The company, which was founded all the way back in 1982 by Jez San and relaunched in 2024, also highlighted that 2026 marks the anniversaries of key games like Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone (25 years), FX Fighter Turbo (30 years), and Starglider (40 years).

Argonaut also addressed the delay in shipping the physical editions of the recent Croc remaster: