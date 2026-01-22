Revived British studio Argonaut – famous for titles such as Starglider, Star Fox and Croc – has released a summary of its 2025 that includes goals and aims for the coming year, too.
The statement claims that several "exciting announcements" are on the way "over the coming months" and that one of them is happening "very soon".
The company, which was founded all the way back in 1982 by Jez San and relaunched in 2024, also highlighted that 2026 marks the anniversaries of key games like Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone (25 years), FX Fighter Turbo (30 years), and Starglider (40 years).
Argonaut also addressed the delay in shipping the physical editions of the recent Croc remaster:
"There’s no escaping the fact that the Croc physical editions, published by Rock It Games, missed their intended ship date. This is due to a number of interconnected reasons, including various delays for the physical items, but also the decision to hold the disc and cart manufacture for the updated Platinum Edition, causing unexpected resubmission and approvals delays at Sony and Nintendo, for which we take responsibility and for which we apologize.
Argonaut has become increasingly involved with the physical items, such as taking on the design of the Certificate of Authenticity and writing the Instruction Manuals, in order to try and move things forward to completion.
Rock It has assured us that they will be stepping up their customer communications from now on, and we will be monitoring these as well."