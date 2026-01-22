Party Cannon, described as "Scotland’s favourite brutal party slam band", has announced that its new EP, Subjected To A Partying, will launch on an N64 cartridge.

Party Cannon bassist Clankenstein (I'm assuming that's not his birth name, but I might be wrong) says:

“We are going where no slamming death metal band has gone before – Nintendo 64. That’s right, it’s time to get N or get out. To celebrate Daryl ‘The Frogman’ Boyce’s first release as our new vocalist, we decided to make it something truly special, and there’s nothing more special than a console that’s lifespan ended in 2001. Vominic Stonebones painstakingly designed and ported the cartridge himself. The Frogman sounds like unfettered pressurized sewerage pouring all over these tracks, and we couldn’t be happier with how disgusting these vocals are, it’s a new era of Party Slam.”

The album, which includes four songs (High Tariff Behaviour, Improper Use Of A Speculum, Human Slime and Parisian Bedbug), launches on March 27th, 2026 via Unique Leader Records. The more traditional vinyl and CD releases have five additional songs, which are all remixes or live performances.

The N64 cart will be limited to 100 copies, and includes exclusive band bios and photos, a hidden pro-shot/mix video of “Human Slime” live at Obscene Extreme 2025 and an exclusive Vominc Stonebones (the band mascot, I assume) resin mini-figure. The content is presented in 320 x 240 resolution with 44100 Hz stereo audio, and will only be available in PAL format.

This isn't the first time the Dunfermline-based band has used a retro system as a launch platform for their work – a previous album was released on the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis.

The band has previously released a Street Fighter-inspired video for its song, I Believe in Dani Filth.