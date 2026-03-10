The world of Xbox might be chaotic and uncertain these days, but there's still a lot of love for the brand, so when it was revealed that a new emulator was available for Android which allows you to play original Xbox games, plenty of people sat up and took notice.

Russ from Retro Game Corps was one of the first to highlight the app, and showed off its impressive (but not perfect) level of performance in a new video.

However, it didn't take long for cracks to appear; one of the most worrying was the fact that the developer, izzy2lost, was charging $8 for it.

As noted by Retro Dodo, the emulator, called X1 Box, is on Xemu, an open-source Xbox emulator for computers. This presents some rather thorny ethical issues.

https://t.co/hwv7ROXsfn pic.twitter.com/7nEtL0O8d7 Update: the dev who was charging $8 for the app on Google's Play Store has now released it for free on their GitHub: https://t.co/mO1vfkMT2n March 10, 2026

While Xemu can be licensed under the GNU General Public License Version 2, it's generally frowned upon by the wider community to take that work and sell it for a profit, so it's little wonder that izzy2lost has also offered the same emulator for free on GitHub.

Also spotted by Retro Dodo, one of the developers behind Xemu has addressed the arrival of X1 Xbox, even pointing out that they have their own Android version of the app on way: