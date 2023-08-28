The original Xbox was a beast in more ways than one. Both console and controller looked as if they were made for an extinct race of giant gamers, and with that size came an unparalleled degree of processing power.

As a debut console, it challenged already established competitors with deep libraries of franchise exclusives and install bases. Even two decades later, many often think of Microsoft’s foray into console gaming as having a thin library and a lack of must-play exclusives outside of Halo.

We’re guilty of thinking this way, too. Going into creating a representative list of the best Xbox games, we had the mindset that we might struggle to do so while avoiding sequels and games from multiple series, yet the opposite turned out true – we struggled to curate this list down to just 20 games. The Xbox was much more stacked than we remembered. Surely, we’ve missed one or two of your favourites.

Don’t believe us? Read on to see just how many great games graced this big black and green monster of a console.

Halo (Xbox) Publisher: Microsoft Game Studios / Developer: Bungie Release Date: 15th Nov 2001 ( USA )

















While this list isn’t ordered in any particular way, did anyone doubt that Halo: Combat Evolved would come first? A launch title for Microsoft’s risky venture, developer Bungie single-handedly made the Xbox a must-buy console while revolutionising how we played first-person shooters. We’d argue that, to date, it has been the most important launch game in any console’s history; without Combat Evolved, we might not have had successive Microsoft consoles. A mind-blowing campaign on a lush ringworld saw the now famous Master Chief taking on the Covenant. It gave us breathtaking setpieces – The Silent Cartographer has one of the best beginning sequences to a level – with enemy AI and tight first-person action that redefined an entire genre. A sharp twist into horror territory from the latter third of the game shocked everyone who went in blind; quite suddenly, the Flood flipped how Combat Evolved played like a Grunt getting blown up by a plasma grenade. And it could all be played cooperatively with a friend. This isn’t even mentioning the multiplayer. In an era before Xbox Live, four players could play on the same console, but the true star was the System Link feature that allowed more Xbox consoles to connect to the same local network. Hordes of friends got together in basements and college apartments to play through highly customisable multiplayer modes for hours upon hours. Halo: Combat Evolved was more than just a game – it was a revolution in every respect. Its sequel Halo 2 improved upon what came before in almost every way and, of course, deserves to be on this list – but for the sake of diversity, we’ve omitted it. Suffice to say, it's also worth a look.

Ninja Gaiden (Xbox) Publisher: Tecmo / Developer: Team Ninja Release Date: 2nd Mar 2004 ( USA ) / 14th May 2004 ( UK/EU )







A reboot of a 1988 side-scrolling beat ‘em up, Ninja Gaiden on the Xbox retained the series’ punishing difficulty and added fluid, hack-and-slash action that would give the aptly named developer Team Ninja credibility outside of fighting games. As a visceral, controller-breaking romp through sixteen chapters of slaying and decapitating, Ninja Gaiden brought to the Xbox a rival to the Devil May Crys and God of Wars with a handful of naturally gifted female characters that our younger selves loved to ogle but would have us embarrassed to play the game today. Other than some very imaginative boss designs and some great little puzzles, protagonist Ryu Hayabusa also came equipped with a handful of weapons that played quite differently and could match just about any playstyle. It’s a shame Team Ninja hasn’t made a return to the series other than releasing a remastered collection, though we’re not complaining, with all the great games they’ve gone on to develop since.

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell (Xbox) Publisher: Ubisoft / Developer: Ubisoft Montreal Release Date: 17th Nov 2002 ( USA ) / 29th Nov 2002 ( UK/EU )







One of the best stealth games in history and certainly the best on the Xbox, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell innovated the genre and gave us a tale full of intrigue to go along with doing so. Michael Ironside brought some amazing depth with his voice work as Third Echelon’s field operative Sam Fischer. A layer of tension permeated all of Sam’s missions with its great emphasis on stealth and limited resources. With limited ammo for both lethal and non-lethal weapons and gadgets, his best weapon was the darkness from where he could sneak up on enemies to incapacitate or interrogate them quietly. He could also do the ‘split jump’ to suspend himself in hallways, which was equal parts funny-looking and cool. A remake of this classic is currently being worked on at Ubisoft, and we hope they do it justice. It made such an impact on us that we can still hear the sound his night vision goggles made to this day.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (Xbox) Publisher: Rockstar / Developer: Rockstar Release Date: 26th Oct 2004 ( USA )







It wouldn’t be a list of the best games on any given console without the inclusion of a Grand Theft Auto game. While many in the series graced the Xbox with their crime laden presences, we give the edge to Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas over III and Vice City for a few reasons. Foremost, it was the final GTA on the console and, therefore, the most fully realised. It opened the series up to non-urban environments, giving us sprawling wilderness to explore along with three major cities. High-speed police chases and shootouts between these cities, along with flying planes and helicopters across the massive map, laid the groundwork for later GTAs that continued to build upon the innovations San Andreas brought to the legendary series.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 (Xbox) Publisher: Activision / Developer: Neversoft Release Date: 28th Oct 2001 ( USA )







Building upon the first two Pro Skater games, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 cemented itself as the best Tony Hawk game and has maintained that title until this very day. With more ways than ever to kick-flip and grind through real-world locales (this Canadian author is quite fond of the Canada Olympic Park-inspired level from his hometown of Calgary), no game came close to it in terms of arcadey fun. Unlockable characters like Wolverine and Darth Maul make it the best Marvel game on this list and the second-best Star Wars game, too. Facts. And the soundtrack – oh boy. Its high-tempo, punk and rap-heavy soundtrack introduced a generation to the likes of Alien Ant Farm, CKY, and KRS-One.

Forza Motorsport (Xbox) Publisher: Microsoft Game Studios / Developer: Turn 10 Studios Release Date: 3rd May 2005 ( USA )







A direct challenger to the PlayStation’s Gran Turismo series, the first Forza Motorsport took realism to unprecedented heights in 2005, pushing the Xbox for all it was worth. At the time, it was by far the most realistic racer ever made, and that epithet would continue all the way up to the absolutely gorgeous Forza Motorsport 5. The wide variety of cars available, from common sedans to sports cars, and the different career modes available to them, made the first Forza a must-play for any car enthusiast. And while the Xbox original may no longer look like the cutting-edge, realistic masterpiece that it once was, it's a series that still impresses today.