The first update of 2026 has just been released for the Super Smash Bros. N64 mod Smash Remix.

To temper expectations, the update, which is being referred to as version 2.0.1, doesn't include any new characters, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of other great new stuff worth checking out.

For instance, the team has now added a brand-new mode, called Tug of War, to the VS Remix Modes, which sees players competing to steal each other's lives, represented onscreen by the character's "stock" icons, and there have also been a bunch of tweaks and changes made elsewhere to the characters, stages, modes, mechanics, audio, and more.

Several playable characters from the mod's roster of fighters, including Banjo, Bowser, MewTwo, Peach, and Wario, have all received new costumes, for example. Stages like Temple, Tower of Heaven, Mad Monster Mansion, Frosty Village, Rith Essa, and Cool Cool Mountain have all been "massively reworked". And various "Remix" modes (Remix 1P mode, All-Star, Remix Race to the Finish, 12 Character Battle, and Tag Team) have also been given new fixes and adjustments.

There's also been a bunch of changes to the CPU AI, the addition of a Japanese sleep/stun option, which you can toggle on/off in the gameplay settings, and the introduction of SFX and BGM volume controls. The full list of changes is available to read here.

To install the mod, you should visit the Smash Remix's patching page here and follow the instructions. As always, you'll need a copy of the game and the N64 Expansion Pak.