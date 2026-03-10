The Shantae developer WayForward has revealed the release date for Sigma Star Saga DX, its updated version of the cult classic Game Boy Advance shoot 'em up/RPG.

According to a new "Story Trailer" from the developer, the game will be released on April 7th, 2026 for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam), with Limited Run Games also working on physical editions for PS5 and Switch.

This new version, in case you've forgotten, will feature the same classic story from the original title, which sees players take control of the elite Earth pilot Ian Recker on an undercover mission to defeat the Krill Empire, but is also promising "an improved map, decreased random encounter rate, rebalanced EXP system, updated script, various bug fixes, and other enhancements", to further enhance the experience.

It was originally announced at an Anime Expo panel in July 2024, with the developer revealing that it was working with Limited Run Games on both a limited-run physical cartridge for the Game Boy Advance and emulation-based releases for modern platforms, powered by LRG's Carbon Engine.

Here's what you can expect from the game when it launches this April:

"The classic shooter/RPG is back and better than ever! Featuring a unique mix of side-scrolling shoot-'em-up space battles and top-down planetary exploration, Sigma Star Saga DX is an explosive genre mashup that lets you take control of Allied Earth Federation pilot Ian Recker and infiltrate the alien Krill Empire as a double agent in a last-ditch effort to save mankind. With loyalties divided between humans and Krill, you must investigate six planets using an ever-expanding set of tools and abilities, and jump into the cockpit to engage enemy forces in intense shmup-style combat using more than 70 different Gun Data items. Gorgeous pixel-art graphics, epic boss battles, and a twist-filled story with multiple endings await.