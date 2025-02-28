Limited Run Games has announced that WayForward's 2005 GBA cult classic Sigma Star Saga is getting a re-release for Nintendo's handheld.

Sigma Star Story DX will feature an improved map, decreased random encounter rate, rebalanced EXP system, updated script, various bug fixes and other enhancements, according to the publisher.

WayForward confirmed that this GBA version would be coming last year. The game is also coming to modern platforms.





Pre-orders for Sigma Star Saga DX open on 3/7! Wishlist and learn more: pic.twitter.com/pwQ3m2TP9A The classic GBA shoot-’em-up RPG returns 20 years later! Pre-order the collector’s edition and receive an exclusive Galactic Blue cartridge!Pre-orders for Sigma Star Saga DX open on 3/7! Wishlist and learn more: https://t.co/Qn1p3WROpR February 27, 2025

"Featuring a unique mix of top-down planetary exploration and side-scrolling shoot-'em-up space battles, Sigma Star Saga DX is an explosive genre mashup that casts players as Allied Earth Federation pilot Ian Recker, who infiltrates the alien Krill Empire as a double agent in a last-ditch effort to save mankind from their onslaught," says the official PR.

"Gorgeous pixel-art graphics, epic boss battles, and a twist-filled story with multiple endings await. The new DX version adds numerous refinements over the original 2005 release, including an improved map, decreased random encounter rate, rebalanced EXP system, enhanced dialogue, additional save points, assorted bug fixes and quality-of-life updates, and more."

The collector's edition of the game ($99.99) comes with the following items:

Sigma Star Saga DX Game with a Galactic Blue Cart

Deluxe Foil Box with Foil Slipcover

CD Soundtrack

12” x16” Double-Sided Poster and Map

Psyme / Scarlet Coin

Recker’s Ship Keychain

The original game launched in 2005 and was published by Namco in North America and Atari in Europe.