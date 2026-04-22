Video game veteran Peter Molyneux has been speaking to the BBC about his career and the impact of Generative AI on interactive entertainment, and he thinks that while the technology will cause disruption, it's not yet at a point where he's trying to harness it.

The 66-year-old designer, who has credits including Populous, Fable and Black & White to his name, thinks AI's usefulness for creating games is limited – at the moment.

"AI is not of a high enough quality for us to really use in games right now," he says, before delivering a cautious note. "I think we have to be very, very careful that there are safeguards in there, so we can't abuse this power that AI gives us."

He's of the opinion that AI will improve over time and even likens its development to the impact of the Industrial Revolution in Great Britain.

"It's going to cause disruption," he says. "But you know what? We're human beings. We've always evolved. We've never stayed still. Societies have changed, and we just deal with it."

Molyneux's current venture, Masters of Albion, is one he's billing as his last. Infamous for over-promising when pitching his games, he admits to the BBC that he has been prone to "exaggeration" in the past: