Moon Child, an obscure 2D platformer from the early '90s, has found an unexpected lease of life online in 2026.
Developed by the Dutch studio Team Hoi, it was originally intended to launch on the Commodore Amiga but would eventually limp onto PC via a very limited release.
Games That Weren't dug into the game's history recently and unearthed the unused Amiga theme tune, which contains some of the greatest lyrics ever written by man.
In this excellent summary piece by Aftermath, the game's astonishing viral revival is painstakingly documented; Moon Child has caused fan art and other related media to flood across social media networks, giving it the kind of exposure it was so cruelly denied back in the '90s.
Such has been the amazing online reaction that one of the original developers, Metin Seven, felt compelled to release the source files and assets for the game on the Internet Archive.
Speaking to Aftermath, the developer said:
"I almost can't express how joyful it is to witness all the love for Moon Child and our other games. It's a wonderful, surreal, wild ride, and it pretty much makes up for the repeated bad luck we experienced during our game development years."