Moon Child, an obscure 2D platformer from the early '90s, has found an unexpected lease of life online in 2026.

Developed by the Dutch studio Team Hoi, it was originally intended to launch on the Commodore Amiga but would eventually limp onto PC via a very limited release.

Games That Weren't dug into the game's history recently and unearthed the unused Amiga theme tune, which contains some of the greatest lyrics ever written by man.

Moon Child began life as an Amiga AGA title before shifting to PC, where it finally saw release in 1997. A fascinating glimpse into a project caught between two eras. More here: www.gamesthatwerent.com/2026/04/moon... — Games That Weren't (@gamesthatwerent.com) 2026-04-10T07:48:54.631Z

In this excellent summary piece by Aftermath, the game's astonishing viral revival is painstakingly documented; Moon Child has caused fan art and other related media to flood across social media networks, giving it the kind of exposure it was so cruelly denied back in the '90s.

Such has been the amazing online reaction that one of the original developers, Metin Seven, felt compelled to release the source files and assets for the game on the Internet Archive.

Speaking to Aftermath, the developer said: