If you're a fan of old-school mech-based action titles like Assault Suits Valken / Cybernator and Ranger-X, then you might want to check out a new demo for the AGA Amiga.

Running on an A1200, Impact Armor Alpha is already looking pretty great, and the good news is that it could potentially be ported to the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis and SNK Neo Geo in the future. As spotted by Indie Retro News, developer 2Bit Combo has built the game using the versatile Scorpion Engine.

"Impact Armour Alpha is an old school mecha platform game from the SNES, Mega Drive era, like Assault Suits Valken (Cybernator), Front Mission: Gun Hazard and Ranger-X," says the developer.

"It's being developed for Amiga AGA computers using the excellent Scorpion Engine, which allows us to port it to other platforms like MegaDrive and NeoGeo later. This is just a demo to show off how the gameplay will be, and, in its current state, it does not reflect, by any means, the final product. It's also buggy sometimes, and there's not even a complete level."