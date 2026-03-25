Tassei Denki's G'AIM'E light gun has just received its first firmware update, as well as an ongoing 'World Championship' which allows users to test their skills on a global scale.

Firmware update (V4.0.3) includes "improvements designed to improve aiming stability in a wider range of home setups."

The update includes something called ‘Background Environment Assist Mode’. "Based on valuable feedback from the community, the update focuses on improving how the Lightgun camera recognises the edges of the TV screen in environments where the background around the display may be busy or unclear," says the PR.

Players can select from three colour bar options in the settings menu – black, white and pink – with each providing a different contrast level. "Initial testing has shown that this feature can provide a noticeable improvement in many setups," says Tassei Denki.

You can grab the update here.





Players around the world - it's time to rise to the challenge.



Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of G'AIM'E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2026 Begins!Players around the world - it's time to rise to the challenge.Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of #TimeCrisis ! Win exclusive G'AIM'E × TIME CRISIS 30th Anniversary medals (Gold / Silver / Bronze) printed with your name, plus up to $500… pic.twitter.com/nubib7KpH9 March 14, 2026

In addition to this welcome update, the G'AIM'E World Championship is currently ongoing. It kicked off on Saturday, March 14th, and will run through Sunday, April 12th. Prizes include $500 Amazon gift vouchers and sporting medals in shiny gold, silver, and bronze.

"Keen wannabe winners need to clear the first stage as quickly as they can, and post a photo (for the ENJOY league #GWC2026E) or complete all three stages and post a video (for the ATHLETE league #GWC2026A). Entrants need to apply on X or Instagram, ensuring that all entries feature the correct hashtag and their G‘AIM’E Lightgun. Participants will also need to mark their entry with their country flag and account name, ensuring they have completed all of the other criteria. Players can compete in both the ENJOY and ATHLETE categories at the same time - there’s no restriction if players fancy themselves at the top of both leaderboards."

Event timings are listed below:

Event Period: Japan

Start: Saturday, March 14th, 2026 – 9:00 AM (JST)

End: Sunday, April 12th, 2026 – 9:00 AM (JST)

Event Period: UK

Start: Saturday, March 14th, 2026 – 00.01 AM (GMT)

End: Sunday, April 12th, 2026 – 00.01 AM (GMT)

Event Period: Central European Time

Start: Saturday, March 14th, 2026 – 01.01 AM (CET)

End: Sunday, April 12th, 2026 – 01.01 AM (CET)

Event Period: US

Start: Friday, March 13th, 2026 – 8:00 PM (EST)

End: Saturday, April 11th, 2026 – 8:00 PM (EST)