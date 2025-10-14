Japanese company Tassei Denki caused quite a stir when it announced it was creating an "AI" lightgun to bring Namco's Time Crisis coin-op home.

After its initial crowdfunding campaign smashed its target goal, Tassei Denki has now opened pre-orders for those who wish to make a purchase via more traditional means.

We got the chance to go hands-on with the G'AIM'E a short time ago and came away impressed with its overall accuracy and performance.

While the AI angle has come under serious scrutiny, Tassei Denki has since revealed to Time Extension that the G'AIM'E's machine learning is focused more on pre-release training, which enables it to recognise your TV screen, no matter what environment you're playing in (or, for that matter, what size display you own).

As such, the G'AIM'E's AI system is baked in and fixed; it won't 'learn' new abilities during play or anything like that.

The G'AIM'E lightgun comes in three different bundles:

Basic ($99.99 USD / £99.99 GBP / €99.99 EUR)

G‘AIM’E Lightgun

TV mini-console featuring TIME CRISIS

Premium ($149.99 USD / £149.99 GBP / €149.99 EUR)

G‘AIM’E Lightgun

TV mini-console featuring TIME CRISIS and three other Lightgun classics - POINT BLANK , STEEL GUNNER and STEEL GUNNER 2

and three other Lightgun classics Pedal, for true arcade action

Collectible TIME CRISIS Pin Badge

Ultimate ($199.99 USD / £199.99 GBP / €199.99 EUR)

Two G‘AIM’E Lightguns so you can enjoy co-op gaming with friendly rivals

TV mini-console featuring TIME CRISIS and three other Lightgun classics - POINT BLANK , STEEL GUNNER and STEEL GUNNER 2

and three other Lightgun classics Pedal, for true arcade action

Collectible TIME CRISIS Pin Badge

Pin Badge Collectible TIME CRISIS Diorama Stand

Diorama Stand Type-C AC Power Adapter

You can pre-order these bundles directly from the manufacturer, with units expected to ship in December.

Pre-orders are also available via other stores – you can check which ones here.