We've been following the G’AIM’E light gun for a while now, and with good reason—it promises to bring old-school light gun action to modern-day TVs via the "magic" of AI, and even has the backing of Bandai Namco.

Created by Japanese peripheral maker Tassei Denki, the G’AIM’E uses "bespoke technology that utilises a high-resolution camera and AI" to replicate the kind of experience which has traditionally been exclusive to CRT-based TV sets.

To enhance the appeal of the product, Tassei Denki has secured the licence to bundle Time Crisis with the gun, and offers other packages that add fellow Namco light gun titles Point Blank, Steel Gunner and Steel Gunner 2 to the mix. The premium packages also come with optional pedals.

The G’AIM’E recently went live on Kickstarter with a modest funding goal of 7,000,000 Yen (around £35,000 / $48,000). With almost 58 days remaining on the clock, it has already raised over 59,000,000 Yen (approximately £300,000 / $409,000).

There are other options for playing light gun games on your modern flatscreen TV, the most famous of which is the excellent Sinden gun. This has also been licensed for use with the Polymega system, but units have yet to arrive with customers who pre-ordered back in 2021.