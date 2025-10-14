Steam Next Fest officially kicked off yesterday, bringing with it a bunch of exciting new demos for a selection of upcoming games.

That includes a newly polished and updated demo for Death in Abyss, a promising horror-themed shoot 'em up inspired by games like Star Fox 64, Omega Boost, and Devil Daggers that is currently being slated to launch sometime later this year on Steam.

Death in Abyss is described by its creator, the indie developer Agelvik, as "an intense deep-sea flight shooter" and has the player traversing through uncharted "extraterrestrial seas" in an Arwing-esque spaceship equipped for underwater exploration. Players will need to use their quick reflexes to avoid incoming projectiles — barrel rolling and spinning out of the way of the enemies they encounter — and are also equipped with a bunch of weapons that allow them to drain the life force of the creatures they encounter to replenish their own health.

However, unlike Aquas (Star Fox 64's memorable underwater stage), the enemies and environments in this particular title have been designed to be a lot more unsettling, with the player battling nightmarish bioluminescent creatures and thalassaphobia-inducing giants of the deep, to locate the source of a terrifying outbreak.

Here's a small list of the features being promised:

-Satisfying flight movement, designed for fast-paced action.

-A challenging campaign with creepy underwater dread.

-Unique infectious creatures and disturbing environment design.

-Massive nightmares to fight against.

-PSX-inspired graphics with old terminal aesthetics.

-Crunchy old-school retro sounds.

If you fancy giving the game a try, you can grab the demo now on Steam. A "big announcement" about the game is also planned for later this month, on October 23rd.