With the announcement of the Neo Geo AES+ last week, there has understandably been a lot of newfound attention placed on the classic SNK console, giving members of the Neo Geo homebrew community the perfect platform to get some new eyeballs on their upcoming games.

Case in point is the ambitious party game, Overserved: Food Fighters, from the Project Neon developer FULLSET, which was first teased all the way in February 2025, but only recently came to our attention, thanks to a tweet in the wake of Plaion's announcement.



Overserved is not an Overcooked clone, as you might expect given the title, but is instead described as a "party/battle-arena game in the vein of games like Saturn Bomberman and similar titles," where "eight playable, hyper-adorable critters" will battle it out across "eight unique battle arenas, all with their unique traps and features" with "heaps of food-themed weapons, power-ups, and items."

It is currently being developed for Neo Geo (AES, AES+, MVS), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, tvOS, Android, and Sega Saturn. But what makes the project really exciting, in our opinion, is that it is promising 8-player multiplayer (local and online), with players being able to connect a pair of optional 4-way multi-tap adapters to their Neo Geo AES and MVS to play with up to 8 people, or participate in crossplay with others across consoles, thanks to a wi-fi chip inside the Neo Geo cart.

This same cartridge will also be able to store save data (settings, unlockables, etc.) and receive "over the air game updates," making sure you have all the latest fixes.

Some of the people working on the game include Sascha "GSD" Reuter, @impbox, and @neobitz (game design and software "trickery"), as well as the pixel artist Sonreir, the musician and sound designer freezedream, and the hardware designer furrtek.

The release is planned for later this year, in November 2026, according to the devs, with the Neo Geo version set to be tested at the following locations:

June 26-28: Too Many Games @ Oaks, PA, US

July/August: Location TBC @ Hanover, NDS, Germany

September/October: 1up Arcade @ Brisbane, QLD, Australia

We've reached out to the developers for more information on the release.