A retro computing panel featuring YouTubers and podcasters was interrupted by a bomb threat that brought the Vintage Computer Festival East event to an early end this weekend.

The panel included Bill "AmigaBill" Winters (who livestreamed the event), Modern Vintage Gamer, Action Retro, The Retro Hour's Dan Wood and 1 Maybe 2 Retro.

Around the 1 hour 49 minute mark, an armed officer entered the room and told everyone to evacuate. AmigaBill continues to stream the aftermath, which shows attendees waiting outside the building before being encouraged to move to a safe distance.

The subsequent footage – uploaded to AmigaBill's Twitch channel – includes one person speculating off-camera that an "active shooter" had been reported.

However, Action Retro / Sean Malseed reported on Facebook that a bomb threat had been made. This was later confirmed by the event organisers via messages seen and verified by Time Extension.

Welp there was a bomb threat at VCF East pic.twitter.com/EFa53UzATH April 19, 2026

The local police later confirmed a 'swatting' event had taken place.

The event was scheduled to run from the 17th to the 19th of April at the InfoAge Science and History Museum in New Jersey.

Thankfully, Amiga Bill later confirmed that he got home safely.