Amiga Format was one of the leading publications covering Commodore's 16-bit home computer back in the day, and it is making a return to newsagents thanks to the team behind Amiga Addict, a modern-day magazine devoted to celebrating the legacy of the system.

The one-off issue has been produced with the permission of Amiga Format IP owner Future Publishing, and features a design that's intended to replicate the look of the classic magazine.

In addition to that, the mag will feature interviews with the original Amiga Format team, as well as "full articles written by Bath's finest."

@amigamagazine My first time in print an Amiga magazine in 30 years! Awesome. Such a great tribute magazine, wishing you the best of luck with it. AF was the best mag to work on! Sue pic.twitter.com/oOPwZxBWIb November 12, 2025

"40 years. 40 issues. It's a special occasion here at Amiga Addict, so we decided that rather than just making a cake, we'd do what we do best - bake a special magazine instead," says the team at Amiga Addict, before adding:

"It's 25 years since the UK's most illustrious computing magazine, Amiga Format, left our shelves. But with the help of Future Publishing, we've been able to bring the name back for a special tribute issue. This isn't just a cover change either, the magazine has been restructured and restyled, and even more than that - we've welcomed back some of AF's most famed alumni to help us write the magazine itself. From interviews with the crew to full articles written by Bath's finest, we hope this is a real throwback for all of us to when Amiga print media was at its height."

You can pick up a copy at your local WH Smiths (or whatever the heck it's called these days), as well as via the Amiga Addict website.