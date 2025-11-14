The MSX Version Of Xanadu, Nihon Falcom's Highly Influential Action-RPG, Is Coming To Nintendo Switch This Month

Nihon Falcom's 1987 MSX version of its highly influential RPG Xanadu is releasing on the Nintendo Switch eShop later this month, courtesy of D4 Enterprise's EGGCONSOLE series of retro reissues.

Notably, this will mark the third time D4 Enterprise has released the influential Japanese role-playing game on Nintendo Switch eShop, with the publisher previously releasing the 1985 PC-8801 version on the Nintendo console in December 2023, followed by the 1995 PC-9801 remake, Revival Xanadu, earlier this year, in June.

Much like these other versions of the game, the MSX version sees players embarking on an epic quest to find a sword capable of killing the King Dragon, who has been terrorizing the lands, with the action being displayed using a mixture of perspectives. These range from side-view and top-down perspectives while exploring, to a first-person ADV/visual novel-style presentation during interactions with NPCs inside inns, item stores, and other shops.

The main differences in the MSX version from the original 1985 release are the addition of item icons for equipped gear (displayed at the bottom of the screen), as well as a soundtrack from Yuzo Koshiro and Mieko Ishikawa, and the addition of crests (CST), which you can now spend on character creation and levelling.

According to D4 Enterprise's EGGCONSOLE website, the MSX version of the game will launch on the Nintendo eShop on Thursday, November 20th, 2025, and will cost $6.49 in total.

Will you be picking it up? Or is this one Xanadu too far for you? Let us know in the comments.