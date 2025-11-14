If you've ever dabbled in the realm of flash carts, then the 'EverDrive' name is almost certainly going to be familiar to you.

Developed by Ukrainian modder Krikzz, the Everdrive range has been part of the retro gaming landscape for years, and we've seen it provide flash cart solutions to a wide range of platforms, including NES, Mega Drive / Genesis, SNES, Game Boy and PC Engine / TG-16.

One of the really cool things about the EverDrive family is that krikzz is constantly looking into new ways to improve and upgrade each cartridge, such as adding save states and game-by-game real-time clock support.

For his latest trick, Krikzz is adding two new features to his GBA EverDrive: a solar sensor and a motion sensor.

The former was present in Hideo Kojima's innovative Boktai: The Sun Is in Your Hand and Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django, both of which used a photometric light sensor built into the cartridge to measure sunlight and recharge the player's in-game weapon. A third game, Boktai 3: Sabata's Counterattack, was exclusive to Japan and also made use of the sensor.

The tilt sensor was used in titles like Yoshi's Universal Gravitation / Yoshi Topsy-Turvy, Koro Koro Puzzle Happy Panechu and WarioWare: Twisted.

Krikzz says this updated cart will be ready for production in approximately one to two months, but the first batch may be ready a little sooner. "The development is complete, but we're still polishing [the injection] mould," he says.