The "surreal" Sega Mega Drive / Genesis sidescrolling shoot 'em up ZPF is receiving another set of cartridge releases later this month, giving even more people the opportunity to pick up the game for Sega's 16-bit machine.

Originally launching on Kickstarter back in July of last year, ZPF impressively managed to reach its funding target in just 19 minutes, before going on to raise an incredible $204,670 from backers in the weeks that followed. After that, it was then made available for other early adopters to buy (via Backerkit) in December of the same year, with the first batch of games shipping earlier this year.

Now, though, according to its worldwide publisher, Mega Cat Studios, it is about to put another wave of physical releases up for sale on November 20th, with these new versions of the game being available to pre-order directly from the company's website in three separate editions.

These include a Mega Drive or Genesis cartridge-only version (priced at $49.99), a standard boxed edition (costing $59.99), and a limited edition option ($150), which comes with a custom laser-etched cartridge featuring the game's logo.





Just in case you haven't had the chance to play ZPF yet and need a quick refresher on what it actually is, it is a colourful retro-themed shoot 'em up, developed by ZPF Team (Perry "Gryzor" Sessions, Mikael Tillander, and Jamie "JGVex" Vance) and inspired by classic shooters such as Lords of Thunder, Elemental Master, and Thunder Force III & IV.

Players pick between one of three playable avatars (Knight, Gold, and Gladius) before blasting off across seven visually distinct stages. Unlike other retro shoot 'em ups on the market, there are no weapons to collect during these stages, with the game instead borrowing a shop mechanic, similar to Lords of Thunder, where you can purchase upgrades to your ship with credits you've earned.

When we first reviewed ZPF back in May 2025, we awarded it an 8/10 and called it "a masterpiece of programming" and "a shmup experience which can easily be ranked with the very best 16-bit gaming has ever seen". It's safe to say, then, that we'd recommend picking it up if you're looking to add another Mega Drive / Genesis shmup to your collection.

Something worth noting is that the new cartridge wasn't actually the only piece of news shared as part of the recent media blast, as buried in the statement was also an update on the PC & console ports of ZPF for "Steam, Nintendo Switch, and the Xbox family of consoles".

These were originally believed to be launching in May, but are now expected to arrive next year, in early 2026.