A promising new tabletop RPG is in development which takes inspiration from the likes of The Legend of Zelda, Dragon Quest and Wonder Boy.

It's called Twilight Sword, and it's currently crowdfunding on Backerkit.

"From the ENNIE-Award-winning authors of Outgunned and Household, in collaboration with Free League Publishing, comes a new adventure role-playing game that will take you to the world of Radia," says the Backerkit page. "In Twilight Sword, you will play as a Champion awakened by the Spirits to bring Hope to a once-peaceful land."

The team behind the project is also keen to stress that no Generative AI was used in its production.

Two Little Mice is an Italian studio founded by Riccardo “Rico” Sirignano and Simone Formicola in 2015, and includes the artist Daniela Giubellini among its staff. Previous projects include the Household and Broken Compass RPGs, both of which won the Italian award for Best Role-Playing Game of the Year.

The campaign launches on November 20th, 2025. Register your interest here if it sounds like it's up your street.