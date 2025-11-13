Hiding little Easter eggs in video games isn't a new craze, but I've yet to witness one which is quite as heartwarmingly wholesome as this particular secret, unearthed by @memory_fallen (also known as 'The Master of Finding Cool Hidden Stuff in Old Games').

The title in question is NCAA Basketball: Final Four 97, developed by High Voltage Software and published by Mindscape in (you guessed it) 1997 – and it's hiding a marriage proposal which has only now been discovered, 28 years after it launched.

To access this Easter egg, you need to plug in a second controller and enter Select, Start, Triangle, Up, X, Square, Up, X, Left, Up, X at the main menu. A 'Puzzle' option appears, and selecting this displays a proposal of marriage from a member of the development team to his partner.



I've done some digging, and I can't find any credits listed for NCAA Basketball: Final Four 97 on Mobygames. However, there's a Scott Slaby listed as working as a producer on some of High Voltage's other basketball games, including the 2002, 2003 and 2004 editions of NBA Inside Drive.

Could he be the same Scott who inserted the marriage proposal into Final Four 97? If I find out, I'll update this post, but it has at least been confirmed that she said yes!