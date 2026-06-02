Commodore CEO Christian Simpson has teased the company's next big project, following on from the Commodore 64 Ultimate, which has now hit over 30,000 units manufactured.

This isn't the Commodore 64C Ultimate, which was confirmed a while back, but an entirely new product which, as Simpson puts it, looks "towards the future".

"There are many people who rightly say, as I did, that Commodore can't survive solely on nostalgia," he explains in a video posted on social media. "I know we can't please everyone, but we have to be a little brave here if Commodore is to endure. I always said we would release some 'retro' products and 'future' products in turn, and so we are now walking towards the future."

Simpson is keen to stress that this new device will be a "tool for the masses, not a trap set by the classes, mining our data, and stealing our attention."

He explains that the company's aims include 'preservation' (via the C64 Ultimate project), 'expansion' (via the growing C64 ecosystem, which will eventually include peripherals, accessories and software) and 'imagination'.

"This is actually where things get really interesting," Simpson says in reference to the latter goal.

"Everything we've done thus far has focused on callbacks to what Commodore has done in the past, but very soon, we'll be picking up where Commodore left off in the '90s, in a way that, as I alluded to, may make you flip out a little bit. But it's important to underline that every era of technology needs companies willing to try a different approach. And all I can say is that philosophy is still firmly at the heart of Commodore."

Commodore's next release will be revealed on June 16th, Simpson says. Let us know what you think it might be by leaving a comment below.