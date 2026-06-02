Harbour Masters 64, the group of creators renowned for their incredible PC ports of Nintendo 64 games, has announced it is upgrading the technology it uses to work with Nintendo GameCube games, as spotted by SteamDeckHQ. This means we could eventually see more Nintendo GameCube-to-PC ports in the future.

The announcement was made on the group's Discord channel on May 31st, 2026, where it was revealed that the "organisation" will soon be dropping "64" from its name and upgrading "the Libultraship (LUS) translation layer to support GameCube era games."

In this post, it was also revealed that one of the first projects to use this evolved version of the tech will be Linifadomra's Courage Reborn, a PC port of Twilight Princess for GameCube, which we originally covered on the site back in April. This is a project that shouldn't be confused with the other PC port of the game, Twilight Princess: Dusklight, which is made by an entirely different group and was released last month.

"Through collaboration with the incredible team over at Linifadora, Twilight Princess: Courage Reborn will be developed using LUS," stated Harbour Masters member Caladius, on the group's Discord. "Furthermore, our teams will be merging, with Support and Development finding a new home with us here at the HarbourMasters Discord.

"Linifadomra retains all creative freedoms and will continue to produce the results their community has come to expect. HarbourMasters will provide development assistance as needed and long-term support plus visibility. We look forward to a meaningful relationship alongside the team and any future collaborations."

Courage Reborn, much like the Dusklight project, is promising a fresh new way to play the original GameCube version of Twilight Princess, with a suite of new features. Accordingtothe trailer, for instance, it will feature wide screen compatibility, unlocked resolutions, unlocked frame rates, support for both Mobile & Switch, and texture pack and mod support, among other things.

Currently, it remains to be seen just how different Courage Reborn will ultimately be from Dusklight once it finally releases, with both teams having some crossover in their goals. But for me, I think the bigger picture here is what games, including other Zelda games, could potentially follow in the future, from collaborations like this.