Blaze Entertainment has shown the Evercade Nexus handheld in the flesh for the first time in a new YouTube video.

Head of Communications Sean Cleaver puts the new system through its paces in the latest trailer, showing off key improvements over the existing EXP variant, such as a larger display, analogue controls, the ability to share games with other Nexus owners via 'EverSync', and support for wireless headphones.

The video also shows off the Nexus' TATE mode, which has been inherited from the EXP.

The Evercade Nexus launches in October and is compatible with the growing Evercade family of cartridges. It costs £169.99 / 199.99 Euros / $199.99.

It joins the wider Evercade ecosystem, which includes the Evercade EXP, Evercade VS, Evercade Alpha and Super Pocket series.

Evercade Nexus Hardware

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Evercade Nexus Accessories