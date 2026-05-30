Former Sega executive Mike Fischer recently spoke to Sega-16 about his career, and he was quite candid about his feelings about Yuji Naka, calling him "a horrible human being."

Fischer also reveals that Naka wanted to call Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg a totally different (and wildly inappropriate) name, but that's not the end of the revelations made during this excellent interview – the former marketing exec says that he's heard Sega is remaking one of Sonic's most celebrated titles:

"I’ve heard that they’re remaking Sonic CD, which would be wonderful. That was my favorite Sonic game."

Released in 1993, Sonic CD was directed by Naoto Ohshima and has already been remade once – Sonic Mania lead Christian Whitehead spearheaded that particular version in 2011.

Fischer also gives his opinion on recent Sonic titles, saying that Sega and Sonic Team have struggled to give the character the outings he deserves: