Update [ ]:

Hyperkin has issued another statement about its much-delayed Mega95 handheld.

Unfortunately, it's not good news; the system has been delayed again as the company discovered that the tooled samples it received from the factory are not of the required standard.

Here's the statement in full:

"It has been a while since we last shared an update on the Mega95, and we were hoping to have a better update than this. That being said, we want to still communicate, and be transparent with the situation.

The honest reason for the delays, is that the latest tooled samples we received from our factory partner did not meet the standards we require for this product. They were not at a level where we felt comfortable sending them out to local testers. Because of this, we were not willing to move forward with samples that did not properly represent what the Mega95 is supposed to be. Rather than rush something out just to show progress, we have asked the factory to go back, and correct the issues we found. We are persistent on solving any major issues we find before we move into production. Delays like this are frustrating, especially when the community is excited and ready for the product. However, we would rather take the extra time now put something unfinished in front of testers or, worse, bring a product to market that does not meet expectations. We want to be transparent about why there has not been much new information recently. The Mega95 is still very much in development, and we are continuing to push to make sure it is done the right way. Thank you for your patience, your excitement, and your continued support. We will share more as soon as we have samples that truly reflect the product we set out to build."





It has been a while since we last shared an update on the Mega95, and we were hoping to have a better update than this. That being said, we want to still communicate, and be transparent with the situation.



The honest reason for the delays, is that the latest… Mega95 UpdateIt has been a while since we last shared an update on the Mega95, and we were hoping to have a better update than this. That being said, we want to still communicate, and be transparent with the situation.The honest reason for the delays, is that the latest… pic.twitter.com/a0WQabEve1 May 29, 2026

Original Story [ ]: Hyperkin has revealed that its delayed handheld Genesis / Mega Drive, the Mega95, is getting closer to release.

The device – which plays original cartridges and can be plugged into your TV for big-screen play – was revealed at the start of 2024. Hyperkin recently admitted it had hit a snag in development, leading to a sizeable delay.

However, the company has revealed that, "after a lot of testing, iteration, and late-night problem solving, we believe we’ve found a solution to the obstacles that were holding Mega95 back. Things are finally moving in the right direction, and we’re nearing the next big milestone."





Our next step is one we’re really… After a lot of testing, iteration, and late-night problem solving, we believe we’ve found a solution to the obstacles that were holding Mega95 back. Things are finally moving in the right direction, and we’re nearing the next big milestone.Our next step is one we’re really… pic.twitter.com/xYiowEIvkF February 11, 2026

Hyperkin says the next step is getting the device into the hands of "trusted retro specialists in the community" to ensure it's up to scratch. "These are people who know the hardware, know the games, and won’t sugarcoat feedback. Their hands-on impressions will help us validate performance, catch any remaining issues, and make final refinements before we move into mass production," adds the firm.

"We know the wait has been long, and we don’t take that lightly," Hyperkin says. "Our goal has always been to make sure Mega95 launches the right way, not rushed, not compromised, but worthy of your collection and the games it’s meant to play. More updates soon. We’re getting close."