The Evercade ecosystem is one of the most appealing of any in the modern retro-gaming space, thanks to its wide-ranging selection of cartridges, each packed with classic titles.

However, Evercade maker Blaze has to deal with the realities of physical distribution and software licensing, which means that from time to time, we see some Evercade releases enter 'retirement' and be withdrawn from active production.

This has predictably led to some Evercade carts rising in value on the secondary market – which is why, when Retro Gamer got the chance to talk with Blaze CEO Andrew Bryatt recently, it popped the question many Evercade fans have been asking for a while: is there any chance of bringing some of the more desirable carts back?

Bryatt simply replies with "watch this space", which hints that we could see some retired cartridges make a return in the near future.

Are there Evercade releases you'd like to see make a comeback? Let us know with a comment.